Teebillz Celebrates His Daughter As She Clocks 13

Singer Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Teebillz has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his first daughter, Olabisi who turned 13 on the 14th of May.

Sharing adorable photos of her, Teebillz wrote;

“It seems just like yesterday, 13yrs ago when I held you for the first time. Can’t believe you’re a Teenager now! I’m grateful to God for choosing me as your caretaker my Princess….My first love “Olabisi Sheree Love Joy Balogun” #Bebe”

Tebiilz was formerly married to singer Tiwa Savage with whom he has a child, Jamil.