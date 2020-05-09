Tekashi 6ix9ine Releases First Song After Release From Prison

Popular American rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine has released his first song after being released from prison,

The colorful video features the rapper in full 6ix9ine glory, dyed hair hanging low, with a video vixen for every color of the rainbow.

After pleading guilty to a litany of charges, including racketeering and armed robbery, following his November 2018 arrest, Hernandez cooperated extensively with federal authorities during his trial.

On Friday morning, Tekashi 6ix9ine advertisements appeared in Times Square announcing his return. By the afternoon, he had released a music video for a new song, showing off his ankle monitor for the camera.

READ ALSO – Tekashi 6ix9ine Breaks Silence After Getting Early Release (Photo)

The new track doesn’t directly address his arrest, cooperation with the federal government, or his three-day snitch fest last year, but does make it very clear that he hates clout chasers.

Watch Video Here: