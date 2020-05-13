Tekashi Reacts As Foundation Rejects His $200k Donation To Hungry Kids

Tekashi has reacted to being rejected by a Foundation for kids when he donated some $200k to the foundation.

The No Kid Hungry Foundation rejected Tekashi 6ix9ine’s offer because, according to them, his ‘activities’ does not align with their mission.

Taking to social media, the rapper didn’t take it lightly as he also tagged their actions as ‘low’

The rapper wrote: “People wonder why black & Hispanic communities never evolve. Taking food out of hungry kids mouth is the true definition of LOW.”

See His Post Here: