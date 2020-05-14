‘Sorry, I Overslept’- Tekno Apologizes For Missing MTV Base Interview

Popular Nigerian artist and music producer, Tekno has explained and apologized for missing a scheduled MTV Base LIVE show.

According to an earlier announcement, Tekno was slated to appear on an Instagram Live session with an MTV host.

While the show producers went on to apologize to expectant fans, Tekno has also issued an explanation and an apology.

According to the singer, he had overslept and didn’t know when he lost track of time.

He also shared that he looks forward to making it up to his fans.

See Post Here: