Tekno’s Baby Mama, Lola Rae Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday

Nigerian singer Lola Rae is one proud mom.
The ”Watch My Ting Go” crooner who welcomed a daughter with singer Tekno 2 years ago, has taken to her IG page to celebrate their child who recently turned 2.
”Happy birthday to the love of my lifeeeee! My absolute bestie, my everything 👩❤️💋👩”
She has since been receiving congratulatory messages from family and friends alike. Tiwa Savage wrote;
”Happy birthday precious … too cute omg.’
