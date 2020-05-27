Tekno’s Baby Mama, Lola Rae Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday

Nigerian singer Lola Rae is one proud mom.

The ”Watch My Ting Go” crooner who welcomed a daughter with singer Tekno 2 years ago, has taken to her IG page to celebrate their child who recently turned 2.

”Happy birthday to the love of my lifeeeee! My absolute bestie, my everything 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩”

She has since been receiving congratulatory messages from family and friends alike. Tiwa Savage wrote;

”Happy birthday precious … too cute omg.’

