Tell The Truth Or We Expose You – Cynthia Morgan’s Old Management Issues Threat

Singer Cynthia Morgan has continued to trend after granting an interview where she claimed her former management ended her career reason she went MIA.

In what looks to be a turn of event, someone from her old management has now taken to Twitter to issue a threat to the singer, asking her to tell the truth or they expose her lies.

The person who goes by the name Joy Tongo tweeted;

People will do anything for clout! SMH ! — Joy Tongo (@joytongo) May 24, 2020

Cynthia Morgan this is 2020, we haven’t forgotten all your dirt ! Internet does not lie , emails does not lie and much more . I am coming for you ! All the dirt you did to I and Jude and others you must pay this time around . Is over 4 years and you are still talking trash!

— Joy Tongo (@joytongo) May 24, 2020