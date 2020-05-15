Terrorists Abandon Wives, Children, Flee From Nigerian Troops

The Nigerian defence headquarters have recorded another victory over terrorists in the North East as the dreaded terrorist group fled and left behind their families over the superior fire power of the military.

According to Maj.-Gen. John Enenche the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, he added that no fewer than 11 ISWAP fighters have surrendered to the military trip in Adamawa alone.

He said:

“There are indications that more terrorists are willing to surrender.

“One of such moves, was the dropping off of 72 family members of BHTs/ISWAP comprising 33 women and 39 children at the entrance of Ngala town in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno on May 10 at about 8.30 pm.

“All of them are in custody of troops for further action,” he said.

“A total of 72 persons were also rescued from the Boko Haram Terrorists.

“Also, on May 9, troops of 121 Task Force Battalion, at Pulka-Ngurosoye, near Bama town repelled BHT ambush and killed 20 terrorists, while on escort duty.

“On May 13, OPLD troops killed nine terrorists in an ambush at Mainok–Jakana axis in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno.

“Two gun trucks mounted with anti-aircraft gun were captured.

“In all 61 BHT/ISWAP criminals were neutralized in the Theatre, aside from those that escaped with gunshot wounds with narrow chances of survival,” he said.