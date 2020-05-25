Thank God We Don’t Look Like What We Have Been Through – Toke Makinwa

Media personality Toke Makinwa has taken to social media to shade haters who expect to be celebrated but won’t celebrate her.

The vlogger/OAP tweeted;

”I win, you look away, you act like you don’t see, you question, probe and look at my “win” as not a big deal, you’ll rather discuss me in chats with other spectators then say congratulations, you win and expect my applause, you expect all that you don’t give to others, Life.

”Thank God we don’t look like what we’ve been through.”