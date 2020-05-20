Thank You For Sharing Your Body With Me – Emmanuel Emenike Celebrates Wife On Her Birthday

Nigerian footballer Emmanuel Emenike has taken to social media to celebrate his wife Iheoma Nnadi, as she turned a year older.

The proud father of two shared a stunning photo from their wedding and penned a sweet birthday message alongside.

Read Also: Super Eagles’ Emmanuel Emenike, Wife Welcome Second Child (Photo)

”My dear wife, I want to thank you for sharing your body, life and soul with me. All the words in all the languages that exist in this world can never express how much you mean to me and how much my beating heart loves you. Happy birthday to the most beautiful 👸 @iheomannadi ❤️”