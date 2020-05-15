Thanks To Everyone Who Has Hurt Me Or Removed Food From My Table: Tonto Dike Writes

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken out time to write an appreciative letter to people who have hurt her, with emphasis on people who have at one point robbed her of her blessings.

Taking to her official Instagram page to appreciate them, the controversial actress added that they are the reason she ‘doubled her hustle’ and became successful.

She wrote:

“In few years, those who robbed me of my blessings today will beg to know me. Thanks to everyone who has ever hurt me, or removed food from my table. Thanks for making me double my hussle”,