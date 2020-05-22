“The 2 Greatest Of All Time” – Davido Says As He Posts Photo With Wizkid

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke simply known and addressed as Davido is currently trending across all social media platforms after sharing a Photoshop image of himself and perceived ‘rival’ Wizkid.

The DMW record boss went on to tag the photo “The 2 greatest of all time”.

The photo which was shared on his official Twitter handle shows him and Wizkid donned in traditional attire.

Read Also: I Was Just Waiting To Blow So I Can Start My Wahala: Davido

The social media war between Davido and Wizkid’s fanbases have made a lot of people feel that the two are at war personally.

Recall that in 2017, Davido and Wizkid brought each other out to perform at their concerts, debunking rumours about them fighting.

Davido has again shared this post to show that all is well.