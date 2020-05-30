The gods Will Never Forgive You, Actor Tells Omotola Jalade

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu says the gods will never forgive actress Omotola Jolade if she runs away from music.

Read Also: Omotola’s Pilot Husband Flies Back Controversial Chinese Doctors

Speaking via his official Instagram page, he added that she is destined to put Nigeria on the world map with her songs.

He wrote:

uchemaduagwu @realomosexy Baba #FELA will never forgive you if you fail to return to music, you are destined to put #Nigeria on the world map with your #songs. 🌎🌎Dear Omotola, obedience is better than sacrifice. This is not the time to listen to haters who are ready to say anything just to discourage you from fulfilling purpose.

“You are not just a colleague in #Nollywood, remember what I always tell you on #movie locations that your destiny is tied to #music? Well, go and write this prophecy down, ✏️you will get nominated for 6 #international music awards next year if you return to music, ✈️but if you refuse, Baba Fela spirit will never forgive you.”