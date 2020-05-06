The Hardest Journey Is Not Finding Your Purpose But Knowing Yourself – Toke Makinwa

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa took to her Twitter page on Wednesday to react to singer, Adele’s slender physique and bodily transformation.

Makinwa gave her fans a pep talk and advised them stop working on their selves as she stressed that the the hardest journey is not finding one’s purpose, but knowing one’s self.

The media personality tweeted;

”Adele just snatched all our wigs, I love her transformation, her smile, her glow… nothing like watching someone work on themselves, we loved her before, we love her now, we will always love her. Sis needs to drop an album for us.