The Lord Has Taken Me From Grass To Grace – Actor Fred Leonard

Nollywood actor Fred Leonard is a year older today and has taken to social media to appreciate God for a new year.
Taking to his page, the handsome actor thanked God for taking him from grass to grace writing;
Read Also: Frederick Leonard becomes the first Nigeria brand ambassador of Diamond Ark Lifestyle fashion brand
“I’m A Year Older Today..
It’s Been An Interesting Journey I Tell u.
I love My Story and Wouldn’t Change The Plot for Any Reason.. For the Plot Twists have
”Made Me Stronger n Wiser.
Even As My Story continues to Unfold, I Can Tell You That am A GRATEFUL kid Who the Lord has Taken from Grass to GRACE..
ANOTHER YEAR.. ANOTHER CHAPTER.
LORD I THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING 🙏🏽
MY NAME IS FREDERICK NNAEMEKA LEONARD..
And it’s My BIRTHDAY🍷”
View this post on Instagram
I'm A Year Older Today.. It's Been An Interesting Journey I Tell u. I love My Story and Wouldn't Change The Plot for Any Reason.. For the Plot Twists have Made Me Stronger n Wiser. Even As My Story continues to Unfold, I Can Tell You That am A GRATEFUL kid Who the Lord has Taken from Grass to GRACE.. ANOTHER YEAR.. ANOTHER CHAPTER. LORD I THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING 🙏🏽 MY NAME IS FREDERICK NNAEMEKA LEONARD.. And it's My BIRTHDAY🍷 Photography 📸 @rukkydidit