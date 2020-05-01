The Lord Has Taken Me From Grass To Grace – Actor Fred Leonard

Nollywood actor Fred Leonard is a year older today and has taken to social media to appreciate God for a new year.

Taking to his page, the handsome actor thanked God for taking him from grass to grace writing;

“I’m A Year Older Today..

It’s Been An Interesting Journey I Tell u.

I love My Story and Wouldn’t Change The Plot for Any Reason.. For the Plot Twists have

”Made Me Stronger n Wiser.

Even As My Story continues to Unfold, I Can Tell You That am A GRATEFUL kid Who the Lord has Taken from Grass to GRACE..

ANOTHER YEAR.. ANOTHER CHAPTER.

LORD I THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING 🙏🏽

MY NAME IS FREDERICK NNAEMEKA LEONARD..

And it’s My BIRTHDAY🍷”