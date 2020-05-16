The Nigerian Definition Of Grace Is Demonic – Daddy Freeze

Media personality Daddy Freeze is far from done with schooling many.

Following his reaction to the viral video of a woman speaking in tongues after surviving an accident and calling what she was doing incantations of the devil, many of his followers have since come for him.

According to Freeze, ‘Yes it’s God that saves, but through airbag technology, crumple zone technology, antilock braking technology (ABS), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keeping Systems, Traffic Alerts and other technologies invented by men who used their God-given brains.”

This did not sit well with a follower who went on to ask about people who still end up dying despite all of what Freeze mentioned happening during an accident. Another person mentioned Grace while yet another follower stated that grace differs

Replying to all of this Daddy Freeze said;

”Stephen in the scriptures, who was filled with the real Holy Spirit not this Nigerian nonsense and whose words made it into the biblical cannon that we study today and pray with, has less grace than an average Nigerian devil worshipper who thinks he is a Christian and who lives in the poverty capital of the world where electricity is still a prayer point abi? Mumu kee you there!🙄

”The Nigerian definition of Grace is demonic and shrouded in benightedness and hypocrisy to say the least! 🙄

