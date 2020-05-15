‘The Real King’ – Olamide Brags As He Urges Fans To Stay Safe (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Olamide Adedeji simply known and addressed as Olamide has come out to advise his fans to continue staying safe while also bragging that he is the real king.

Speaking via a new video he shared on his official Twitter handle on Friday, 15th May, he said he has some big announcement to make but the current pandemic ravaging nations has been holding him back.

In the video, he advised his fans to wash their hands regularly as a precaution against the deadly disease.

Watch the video below: