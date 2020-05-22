There Are Always Going To Be Wealth Levels In This Life, Says Yemi Alade

Popular afro-pop singer, Yemi Eberechi Slade simply known as Yemi Alade says there would always be levels to wealth in life.

The ‘Johnny’ crooner then advised fans to be humble because in life, the end of some people’s wealth is the beginning of some people’s own.

She made this known via a tweet on her official Twitter handle on Friday, 22nd March.

She wrote:

There are always going to be wealth levels in this life, where your own reach na where another person own dey start. Be HUMBLE.