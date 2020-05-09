There Is Massive Outbreak Of COVID-19 In Bauchi, Ex-Rep Writes Buhari

Ibrahim Baba, a former member of the house of representatives from Bauchi, has written to the President Muhammadu Buhari over what he described as a “massive outbreak of coronavirus” in Azare, a town in the state.

The former lawmaker, in the letter dated May 8, 2020, said Azare has recorded over 100 COVID-19 deaths in the last one week.

According to him, there is panic and confusion among residents and therefore appealed to Buhari to direct the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to visit the town.

“Your Excellency, Sir, I write to draw your kind attention to the massive outbreak of coronavirus in Azare town and environs in Bauchi State, which has already resulted in over 100 in the last one week, and this has thrown the entire area into great mourning, panic and confusion,” he wrote.

“The centrality and proximity of Azare to Bauchi, Kano and some major cities of Jigawa states make the town’s large population susceptible to the virus due to the already existing large cases of the disease in those areas.

“And because media coverage is always largely skewed toward states capital and other more prominent cities, the ongoing horrific situation in Azare has not gotten the attention it deserves, and that’s why I want to use this privilege to appeal to you for urgent action to arrest the unpalatable situations.

“Consequently, therefore, I wish to appeal to your Excellency to direct the National Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) and the presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 to urgently reach out to Azare town with all the necessary facilities and palliatives to assist the communities there.”

“And to help in this expected effort, may I draw your attention to the fact that at the Opthamology unit and laboratory have already been built and equipped by the Central Bank of Nigeria at the Azare Federal Medical Centre Since 2013 but have not been commissioned and put to use up till now,” he said.

“This facility can be repurposed to a COVID-19 test and treatment center provided the right equipment are added, including ventilators.

“As a matter of life death, I have the utmost trust in your sense of patriotism and commitment to the well-being of Nigerians that you will assist the beleaguered people of Azare town and environs to overcome this harrowing situation. And while I look forward to your kind response, please, accept the assurance of my high esteem and loyalty.”