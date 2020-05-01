There Is No Shade To That Beauty, Says Diane As She Shares New Photos

2019 Big Brother housemate, Diane Russet has definitely mastered the act of staying on the lips of her fans.

Taking to her official Twitter handle on Friday, the reality TV star shared some new photos that has got fans talking about her.

The beautiful model and TV star captioned the photo: “That you feel the validation of your external beauty but also get the deeper business of being beautiful inside. There is no shade to that beauty.”

See the photos below: