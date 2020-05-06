There’s A Plot To Fictitiously Create COVID-19 Case In Kogi: Govt

Kogi State government says there are plans by certain persons to import the COVID-19 or declare fictitious cases in the state.

This was made known in a statement by the commissioner for information and communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, on Tuesday in Lokoja.

According to the state government, certain development and moves from powerful quarters point to an “unholy conspiracy to declare COVID-19 in all states of the federation”.

The statement also pointed to the case of an expatriate, who suspected that she had COVID-19 symptoms in the state but was declared free of the disease by the state officials.

The case which was handled by the commissioner for health, Dr Saka Haruna said the woman’s case didn’t fit into the spectrum of criteria set by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for actual or suspected COVID-19 cases requiring testing.

Although, the woman had stressed that her case is escalated to the NCDC for proper testing.

The woman’s move was viewed by the state government with suspicion.

“The Kogi State Government is genuinely suspicious of the motive behind her insistence, especially as we strongly suspect there are attempts to import the disease or declare fictitious cases in the State,” the statement read.

“In view of the fact that the State is one of only two states still COVID-19 free in Nigeria and having regard to recent pressures from some interesting quarters for it to find and declare cases of the disease, we are wary of an unholy conspiracy to declare COVID-19 in all states of the federation.

“It is therefore, pertinent to note that while the Kogi State Government will never conceal any real case of the novel coronavirus disease, if it occurs in the state, she will adhere strictly to NCDC guidelines to vehemently resist all attempts to manufacture false figures or cases of COVID-19 in Kogi State,” it noted.