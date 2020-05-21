This 2020 Is Scam, I Had Plans To Secure A Sugar Daddy This Year – Moyo Lawal

Nigerian actress, Moyo Lawal has taken to her IG to state that 2020 is a scam due to the pandemic.

The curvy actress went on to reveal the plans she had for the year which included securing g a sugar daddy and going out Moore, but with the pandemic, all of that has been shut down.

She wrote;

”Who is coming , This 2020 is a scam ,me that had plans to finally start going out , becoming a social butterfly , club girl and securing a sugar daddy 😳(since love has refused to find me🤕🤷‍♀️) ….. 😔ya now do this to me 😭….., …… ……… ………,.. I don’t want to work all my life na 😭….. …… ……….. p.s I am now fast forwarding to 2021 before I get too old to actually have a social life 😭😭….. ♥️#ML”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAbaRIVJ-Tq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link