This Is Not A Country, Says Rapper Illbliss

Popular indigenous rapper, IllBliss says Nigeria’s story is a sad one.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Saturday, he lamented why a single man(late Sanni Abacha) would ‘steal’ so much from the nation’s coffers.

Read Also: ‘Everyday has been wondrously amazing’ – Illbliss and wife celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary

He concluded by saying Nigeria is not a country.

He wrote: “Sanni Abacha Stole enough to cripple a continent. One man. With tribal marks and Raybans. One man who can’t even spend a dollar off the monstrous loot. Our story is truly SAD. This is not a country…”