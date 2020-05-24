“This Is Sheer Wickedness”, Tacha Reacts To Cynthia Morgan’s Situation

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha Akide has reacted to the plight of popular dance-hall singer, Cynthia Morgan by describing the seizure of her stage name by her former record label as sheer wickedness.

She made this known via a series of tweets in her official Twitter handle.

She wrote:

Firstly let me start off by saying that I’m currently in a state of SULLEN💔

Few years ago CYNTHIA MORGAN was UNSTOPPABLE her ART was UNIQUE🔥

Personally I first fell in love with “Don’t Break My Heart” back then in school, my 200lvl to be more precise.

Cynthia Morgan could literally transit from the sweet spinster on “Don’t Break My Heart” to a MONSTER on “Bubble Bup”

Honestly, It’s bad enough that the music industry is so HARD for FEMALE artists to break in/through..

But what DOES purposely robbing “Cynthia Morgan of her freaking STAGE NAME!!! “….mean?

This is VILE I mean sheer WICKEDNESS that cannot be overlooked!!!

My heart bleeds for you in this trying times, but one I’m sure of “you will BOUNCE BACK and do GREATER than you did in the PAST💯

Cynthia Morgan i BELIEVE in YOU

(seriously who doesn’t love you?),

and I promise to give my support by promoting your MUSIC or New PROJECT!! when you’re back to fu*k sh*t up!!💪🏼

