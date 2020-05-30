‘This Shouldn’t Be Normal’ – Obama Reacts To George Floyd’s Death

Following the death of a George Floyd former US President Barack Obama has issued a statement on the sad loss.

In a statement released by the 58-year-old former US President on the tragic incident, Obama said it cannot be normal in 2020

Urging the Minnesota authorities to ‘ensure that the circumstances surrounding George Floyd’s death are investigated thoroughly.

Obama, U.S. first black president added: “This shouldn’t be ‘normal’ in 2020 America. It can’t be normal. If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives to its highest ideals, we can and must do better.”