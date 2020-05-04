‘Those That Eased Lockdown Are Inside’, Simi Warns Fans To Be Careful

Popular singer, Simi has warned that the people that eased the lockdown are inside while advising fans to try as much as possible to stay safe if they must go out.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she further advised that it is important to stay away from crowded areas off they must go out.

“The people that eased the lockdown are inside…so nobody can love you like you love yourself. If you don’t have to be out, stay at home. Also, if you can avoid cash transactions, do so. Stay away from crowded areas. You’re not invincible.”