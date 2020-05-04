Three Health Workers Among New COVID-19 Cases In Ondo

Ondo State has recorded four new cases of COVID-19, among whom are three health workers.

One of them is a driver who carries samples to Test Centres outside the State and the two casual workers.

The state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu disclosed this during a media briefing in Akure, saying the three patients works at the infectious Disease Hospital (IDH)

The governor said ” These three individuals are junior workers in that establishment, yet their contributions are critical and very essential to all our operations to fight COVID–19.

According to him “Ondo state government stands firmly with them and will walk with them through these difficult times until they recover and fully get back their daily lives. Their tribulation is our burden and their total recovery will be our joy.

Consequently, the governor has directed ” the immediate absorption into the public service of the infected casual workers at the IDH.

Akeredolu, in a bid to support frontline risk bearers, has approved that “all Health workers in the state be paid 50% of their consolidated basic salary as hazard allowance.

” Furthermore, all healthcare workers working directly in the Isolation Centre/Treatment Centre are to get additional 20 per cent of their 50 per cent as special risk allowance, they will also get a top-up lump sum from the funds of the PTF.

Troubled about disregard for social distancing, the governor restricted market days to only two.

He said, “Out of seven days in a week, a concession is however given for only two days of market activities to enable restocking of food items and beverages for families.

“The days approved are Tuesdays and Thursdays of every week. Nobody should, therefore, be seen within the market premises on unapproved days. This ban does not, however, affect corner shops and shop window outlets within residences.

“There is also a ban on a non-food item on parade on the approved days. Such non-food items which draw an unnecessary crowd into the markets include but are not limited to fabrics, pieces of jewellery, cosmetics, shoes, furniture, decorations, books and stationery, phone and electronics, beer parlours and pleasure centres and others in such category.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Oja Oba, Isinkan, Iloro, Isolo, in Akure and their equivalents across the state will remain shut in accordance with the approved schedules earlier stated.

“The main perishable food supply depot in each of the city centres in the state will only open for business on Monday, Wednesday and Friday every week.

” The essence is to protect and preserve the fragile and perishable survival food item like tomatoes, Pepper, vegetables and others, transported nationally under special concession by the Federal Government.

“In other words, only Shasha and Iloro markets in Akure and their equivalents across the state will open for business on the basis of the three-day concession.

On wearing of face mask, Akeredolu said: “law enforcement agencies and our task force have been directed to arrest anyone caught not wearing properly, the face mask while in public places.