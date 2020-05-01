Three Pastors Arrested In Ekiti For Disturbing Public Peace

Three pastors have been arrested in Ado-Ekiri, the Ekiti state capital for using a public address system to disturb the public peace in their neighbourhoods.

The clerics, Babatunde Ajayi, Solomon Lawal and Goddey Erichen, appeared before the Environmental Task Force team at the Ekiti State mini pavilion located at the Fajuyi area in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday.

The pastors were arrested at the Owode quarters in Basiri and Surulere areas of Ado-Ekiti, having admitted to flouting the environmental and sanitation provision.

The clerics were said to have been arrested by the COVID-19 Environmental Task Force team, led by Mr Tunde Balogun, the Director of Environmental Services, Ministry of the Environment, during a patrol with his team.

Balogun disclosed that the offenders contravened the Environmental and Sanitation Law of Ekiti State 2012.

Read Also: Woman Slumps, Dies While Urinating In Ekiti

The pastors were said to have written an undertaking that they would never disturb the peace of their neighbourhoods with a public address system.

Mr Femi Onipede from the Ekiti State Ministry of Justice was directed to ensure the compliance of the undertaking, in line with the law.