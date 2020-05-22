Timaya Celebrates His First Daughter, Emma As She Turns 8

Popular Nigerian Reggae dancehall singer, Timaya celebrated his first daughter, Emma as she turned 8 on Thursday.

The Dem Mama singer took to his Instagram page to post a lovely photo of his daughter with a brief message which reads;

‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY my special one. I LOVE U EMMA.’

Emma’s mum, Barbara also took to the photo-sharing app to share cute photos of the little girl posing stylishly as she participated in the viral #quarantinepillowchallenge.

The single mum of two wrote;

“YIPEEEE!!It’s my first fruit’s birthday.God bless you my sunshine as you turn 8 today. May God’s love and blessing be yours today,now and forever. Mummy loves you silly.”

See the singer’s post and daughter’s photos below: