Timi Dakolo Slams FG Over School Feeding Programme During Lockdown

Popular singer, Timi Dakolo has reacted to the move by the federal government to continue the homegrown school feeding programme despite the shutdown of schools.

The singer, while speaking via his official Twitter handle, queried how the government intends to achieve the scheme while school children are at home.

Dakolo further sought to know the plans government has on ground to achieve their aim.

“I really don’t know how they want to feed the school children when schools are not session, what is the plan? How are they going to execute it?