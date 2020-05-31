Tinubu Isn’t My Man, Says El-rufai, Congratulates Aregbesola At 63

Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has publicly stated that the national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu is not his man while he eulogised the minister for interior, Rauf Aregbesola on the occasion of his 63rd birthday.

Read Also: Buhari, Tinubu Inspired My Political Career, Says Aregbesola

Speaking at a webinar in commemoration of the 63rd birthday of the former Governor of Osun State, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, on Saturday, El-Rufai, publicly admitted to having a personal issue with Tinubu.

He said: “I want to congratulate my brother, Ogbeni (Aregbesola), on his birthday. You know I’m your man any day.

“I’m not Asiwaju’s man and you are Asiwaju’s man, but I am your man any day. Asiwaju and I have differences but you and I have no differences.”