Tinubu Speaks On Appointment Of Gambari As Buhari’s CoS

The National leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has spoken on the appointment of Prof. Ibrahim Gambari as the new chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking via a statement on his official Twitter handle, Tinubu expressed optimism that the new CoS would deliver, having had the required international exposure.

1. STATEMENT ON APPOINTMENT OF PROF. GAMBARI AS NEW CHIEF OF STAFF

The appointment of Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari as the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari is a laudable one.

2. Prof. Gambari is a renowned diplomat, statesman and scholar who has served this nation in many important positions. His intellect, broad experience and skills in administration and diplomacy have adequately prepared and equipped him for the important job he now has.

3. I congratulate Professor Gambari on his selection and commend President Buhari for making such a thoughtful and prudent choice at this crucial moment. Prof. Gambari will work competently and with dedication to help President Buhari advance his policy and governance priorities

4. …just as he did in the past when he served as Minister of External Affairs in the 1980’s. My personal knowledge of Chief of Staff Gambari is that he is an erudite man who knows and loves this country,who strongly believes in the Nigerian project & President’s change agenda.

5. He is no stranger to our party, APC, and its progressive national vision. Over a long and illustrious career, Prof. Gambari has proved his mettle nationally and internationally. His resume takes a back seat to none.

6. He distinguished himself as an Under Secretary-General of the United Nations and as the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Cyprus, Zimbabwe and Myanmar and Special Representative in Angola.

7. He has made groundbreaking contributions in the areas of conflict prevention and resolution, democratisation and development in Africa. At this time when the entire world is combating the coronavirus pandemic and the economic consequences thereof,…

8. …Prof. Gambari’s expertise and international reputation will help Nigeria galvanise national, regional and international efforts and resources to contain this viral menace and to advance Nigeria’s interests on other important matters.

9. Chief of Staff Gambari has my best wishes and encouragement. His is a tough assignment, perhaps the hardest he has had, but he is a special person with great attributes. He will meet the challenge by discharging his duties with excellence and high purpose.

10. May the guidance and protection of Almighty Allah be with him as he begins the task of assisting the President in forging a better Nigeria and a better life for all of its people.

