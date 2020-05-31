Tiwa Savage Calls For Shutdown Of Music Industry On June 2nd

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has expressed that music artists and creators should go on a full shutdown on June 2nd.

The singer made this known in an Instagram post she made on her page. According to Tiwa, artists need this break to reconnect with their individual communities and families.

Sharing the post, the singer restricted the post not to entertain any comments as she also didn’t write any caption.

READ ALSO – Tiwa Savage Reacts To Encomium From Stella Damasus

Tiwa implored other artists to join her on June 2nd to shutdown and reconnect with their families with #TheShowMustBePaused.

See Her Post Here: