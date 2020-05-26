Tiwa Savage Reacts After Being Attacked By Simi’s Fans (Photo)

Tiwa Savage
Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has reacted to some hateful tweets on social media, by fans of Simi.

It happened as Tiwa was placed side by side with Simi and Asa as fans compared the singers and their style.

However, some fans of Simi were upset that Tiwa was placed in the same category as Simi.

Tiwa, however, reacted to the hateful tweet as she expressed that most of the tweets were from women.

She wrote in part: “I swear the tin weak me and this thread is mainly from women…”

See Post Here:

Tiwa Savage
Tiwa’s Post

 

