Tiwa Savage Shows How Her Son Wakes Her Up Every Morning (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage decided to show her fans how her son, Jamil Balogun wakes her up from her sleep every morning.

The singer took to her Instagram page on Sunday to share an adorable video where she also begged for a kiss from her son.

The single mother of one, whose sleep was cut short by her child, found the gesture so cute.

Sharing the video via the photo-sharing app, Savage wrote;

“What could be better than waking up like this?“

Watch the adorable video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAPfQrJBrXW/?igshid=16ce381f57apg