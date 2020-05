Popular Afro pop singer, Tiwa Savage, has shared some adorable photos of her son Jamil Balogun.

Jamil Balogun is growing faster each day, and mom is gushing over it and sharing progress with fans.

Tiwa Savage in a social media post captioned Jam Jam’s photos as: Fresh boy jam jam ❤️

The 40-year-old singer and her estranged husband Tunji Balogun popularly called Tee Billz welcomed their son, Jamil in 2015.

See Photos Here: