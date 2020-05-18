Tiwa Savage Tries Out Fruit Snack Challenge On Jamil, Imade (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage decided to try out TikTok’s viral fruit snack challenge on her son, Jamil Balogun and his best friend, Imade Adeleke.

In a clip posted on the singer’s Instagram page on Monday, M&M’s were placed inside two bowls in front of the two youngsters and they were instructed not to touch it.

During the test, Jamil could be heard warning Imade not to touch the chocolate unless the singer will be sad.

The duo were able to restrain themselves and they eventually passed the test.

Sharing the video via the photo-sharing app, Savage wrote;

“Jam Jam and Imade #fruitsnackchallengeTHESE TWO ARE SO ADORABLE cc @davidoofficial@thesophiamomodu @teebillz323“



