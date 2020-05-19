Toke Makinwa, Freda Francis Unfollow Each Other Over A Man

Toke Makinwa, Freda Francis

Popular On-Air Personality, Toke Makinwa, and her friend, Freda Francis’ friendship may have hit the rocks.

Reports have it that the duo parted ways after Freda Francis allegedly snatched Toke Makinwa’s, new man.

A further check on their Instagram accounts shows that the duo has unfollowed (or blocked) each other.

Recall that it was only days ago that Toke Makinwa talked about dating men and how much she can’t trust any man again.

See Photo Here:

Toke Makinwa
Toke Unfollows Freda
Toke Makinwa
Freda Unfollows Toke

