Toke Makinwa, Freda Francis Unfollow Each Other Over A Man

Popular On-Air Personality, Toke Makinwa, and her friend, Freda Francis’ friendship may have hit the rocks.

Reports have it that the duo parted ways after Freda Francis allegedly snatched Toke Makinwa’s, new man.

A further check on their Instagram accounts shows that the duo has unfollowed (or blocked) each other.

READ ALSO – At 30, I Have Dated Enough Men – Toke Makinwa

Recall that it was only days ago that Toke Makinwa talked about dating men and how much she can’t trust any man again.

See Photo Here: