Toke Makinwa Makes A Redo Of Bobrisky’s Video Questioning Broke Guys

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has made a redo of Bobrisky’s popular video where she questioned broke guys on social media.

Recall that a few days ago, the cross-dresser took to Instagram to express that broke guys are sending her marriage proposals.

Remaking the video, Toke read the scripts of a paper as she shared on her Instagram.

Sharing the video she wrote a line which is well known to be what Bobrisky always says: “Osheyy Baddest”

Her video also got reactions from Bobrisky, Tiwa Savage, Mo Abudu and a whole lot of others.

Watch The Video Here:

See Reaction Here: