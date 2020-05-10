Toke Makinwa Shows Off Her Shoe Collection In New Challenge (Video)

Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has wowed her friends and colleagues with her jaw-dropping shoe collection.

Toke showed off her collection in the new social media challenge tagged the ’60 days shoe challenge’.

Flaunting her own collection, the vlogger showed off a huge number of stunning, expensive shoes in a 3 mins clip.

Sharing the video, she wrote in part: “The team won’t let me rest till we did this. @dami_oke pulled it off on the edits, the things we get up to in my closet is insane…”

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_8GfWelQhI/