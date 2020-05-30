‘Tomorrow Is Not Promised’ – Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On Breakups (Photo)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has sent a word of advice to her fans and followers who be going through a heartbreak.

The actress shared on Instagram a photo of herself as she made her point on the right time to move on and to love.

According to the actress, tomorrow isn’t promised, so when one sees the signs to move on as she shared, one needs to move on.

Sharing on Instagram, the actress wrote in part: “…It’s that moment when you’re completely tired of where you have always been and when you realize that no venture no success. so move or love…”

See Her Post Here: