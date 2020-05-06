Tonto Dikeh Praises Technology As Son Resume Online School (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has disclosed that her son, Andre has resumed schooled from home via technology.

Sharing pictures of her son receiving lectures, the actress attributed how far humans have come with the aid of technology.

Tonto also shared that dressing her son for ‘class’ got him angry as he thought they were going shopping.

Sharing the photos, Tonto wrote: “Good bless technology… KINGS ZOOM SCHOOLING

#VirtualLearning. He mad cause he thought he dressing up to go shopping… Little lad is so tired of the indoors life..All thanks to his school and teachers for always making learning super interesting and engaging for our Babies..2020 technology Wins

@kingandre_dikeh #VirtualLearning”

See Photos Here: