Tonto Dikeh Reveals Why She Is Perceived As Hard And Hateful

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram page to reveal some unknown facts about her personality to her fans.

The actress and mother of one opened up on why she is perceived to be a hateful and hard person.

According to the 34-year-old, she is a type of person that loves hard and forgives easily, but when she is done, she does not give a 2nd chance.

The actress revealed that her philosophy on how she handles her relationship with people is why many think she is hateful and hardened.

See her post below: