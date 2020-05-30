Tonto Dikeh Rewards Maid With iPhone 11 Pro (Video)

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has rewarded one of her workers with a very special gift for her dedicated work.

Tonto, in a video she shared on her Instagram story, captured the moments she gifted her maid an iPhone 11 pro.

It was gathered that the name of the worker she gifted this is Lami, however, the video failed to show both faces of the actress and the worker.

In the video she shared, her son, King, was seen in the video as he expressed his sadness over the gift his mother got Lami.

Watch The Video Here: