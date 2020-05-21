Tonto Dikeh Seeks Advise On How To Deal With Her Workers (Photo)

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has cried out that she needs advice on how to deal with her staffs.

Taking to her official Instagram story on Thursday, the screen diva shared the story of how she bought provisions for all her staff during the beginning of the lockdown and asked them to resume on June 1st.

Also, she revealed that she has been paying them their salaries despite staying at home and doing next to nothing.

The popular actress then shared that she is currently confused simply because one of them just reached out to her that the provisions have finished and needs more.

Read the full story below: