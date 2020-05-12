Tonto Dikeh Writes To Doctors Who Birthed Her Son

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram page to pen an appreciation post to the doctors and nurses who assisted in the birth of her son.

The single mum of one shared the photo of a female doctor named Maeowa as she wrote;

“Woke up from a vivid/RAW dream about MY SON BIRTH DAY….beautiful relive

After countlessly celebrating Mother’s Day

I realized I never celebrated one of the hero’s that birth my child OR EVEN ANY OF THEM AFTER WE Left..

.

.

Maeowa God used you and all the doctors and nurses to give me THE BEST LABOUR ROOM EXPERIENCE ANY WOMAN COULD EVER DREAM OF HAVING..

.

.

I have never told my child birth story but if I ever did YOU WILL BE CELEBRATED..

Thanks for all the lives including my sons live you all saved(I’m not gonno go into it for privacy reasons but you know you know)

I JUST WANT TO SAY I AM GRATEFUL AND THANK YOU, my Love and Best regards to Doctor Khorn. And the whole Crew..

#I CELEBRATE YOU ALLLLLLLL“

See her full post below:

