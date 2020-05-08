Total Lockdown Imminent If Nigerians Continue To Flout Relaxation Order: FG

The Federal Government says a fresh lockdown of the country is imminent over the violation of the guidelines on the ease of the lockdown in the country.

This was made known by the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu on Thursday in Abuja, at the 27th joint national briefing of the committee.

He said Nigerians must continue to respect and follow all the guidelines instituted, as failure to do so may prompt the government to review the lockdown.

The national coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu, gave this warning at the daily briefing of the Taskforce on Thursday.

“While we have allowed the relaxation of the lockdown, we are putting measures in place to curb COVID-19 spread. Our modelling shows that the positive effects of full compliance with the Eased lockdown will be very similar to the effect of a full lockdown.

“This is why we need everyone to fully comply with all the guidelines issued. Please respect and follow all the guidelines we have instituted. If we continue to see violations of these guidelines, we will be pushed to review and possibly change them,” Aliyu said.