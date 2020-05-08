Tottenham Striker Son Completes Military Training In South Korea

Tottenham Hotspur forward, Son Heung-min is set to return to the UK next week after coming out on top of the class during his marine training.

The 27-year-old Tottenham Hotspur attacker undertook his three week training on the south Korean island of Jeju with the 9th Brigade of the Marine Corps.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker was named one of the top five recruits in his unit as he finished three weeks of compulsory military training in South Korea on Friday.

All able-bodied South Korean men are obliged to serve in the military for nearly two years, making up the bulk of Seoul’s 600,000-strong forces — who face off against North Korea’s army of 1.3 million.

Son was in the South Korean team that earned an exemption by winning gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.