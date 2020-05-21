Toyin Abraham Advises Fans Not To Focus On Bad Events

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has advised fans against focusing on bad events in their lives.

According to the talented screen diva, when they do, they miss experiencing the joy of beautiful moments.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she concluded by charging them never to take the good for granted.

She wrote: “When you focus on the bad events in your life, you miss experiencing the joy of beautiful moments. Don’t be so focused on the bad that you take the good for granted.”