Toyin Abraham Advises Fans On What Could Be Standing Between Them Thier Desired Future

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has advised her fans that sometimes, the only thing standing in between them and the future they desire is the past they find so difficult to let go.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she advised them to release whatever is not serving them and step out in faith.

She wrote:

“Sometimes the only thing standing between us and the future we desire is a past we find so difficult to let go. Release whatever is not serving you and encourage yourself to step out in faith.”