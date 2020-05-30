Toyin Abraham Calls For Justice Over 16-Year-Old Murdered By A Police Man

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham has used her platform to call for justice following the murder of a 16-year-old girl, Tina.

The young girl is said to have been murdered by a trigger happy police officer.

Taking to her page, Toyin wrote;

”What do we call it when police men who are supposed to be protectors of lives are the one taking lives? My hearts are with the parents of Tina and I am committed to supporting them in my own little way. I am impressed with the swift response on arresting the erring cops but please let it not end there. Police as an institution must show that it will no longer condone this act of lawlessness. Nigerians must feel safe within Nigeria.”